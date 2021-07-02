Harrah's plans to open $75 million casino in Columbus

The advent of gambling in Nebraska is expected to bring a multimillion-dollar racetrack and casino complex to Columbus.
Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) announced Friday the selection of Caesars Entertainment to build and operate a Harrah’s casino and racetrack. Caesars is the largest casino-entertainment company in the nation.
“We are excited to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska,” said Tom Jackson, managing partner of CER. “When looking for a casino operator partner, Harrah’s brand recognition and established code of commitment proved an easy selection.”
The approximately $75 million casino development will be located near Highway 81. A sale for the land at the previous Columbus Events Center, also known as Wishbones, went through in May.
The project is expected to feature a one-mile racetrack, a 40,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, a restaurant and retail space.
The property is expected to be complete in late 2022.
“As we work to create a new entertainment destination for the Midwest, this partnership will be an important economic driver and job creator for Columbus and the surrounding communities,” Jackson said. “It also further reinforces our commitment to the hardworking people involved in the Nebraska horse racing industry.”
Thoroughbred racing has been part of the Columbus community for more than 75 years. The 10-day live race meet at Agricultural Park will conclude this weekend.
“We realize that the current facility is old,” Jackson said. “We need to grow the industry.”
Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said he is looking forward to the partnership.
“When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah’s a perfect fit,” he said. “We look forward to creating a whole new Harrah’s experience in Columbus and connecting it to our network across the country.”
The construction of a one-mile racetrack seems particularly ambitious. There has not been a track that big in Nebraska since Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben, which held its last live meet in 1995.
Jackson said he is confident with increased purses from gambling revenues that the state’s breeding industry will see major growth, providing the horses to fill the races.
“We believe so and Caesars believes so,” he said. “The number of (state-bred) foals already has gone from 50 to 300 this year and I would expect the number to double every year.”
Jackson said CER had been in negotiations with potential operators the past seven months since voters approved three ballot measures in November that authorized casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks.
“There have been a lot of rumors,” he said. “It’s nice to finally get the news out there.”
Jackson said racing will be held at Agricultural Park in 2022 before the move to the new facility.
“We’re forecasting that we’ll race there one more time,” he said. “The community is behind us and we’re looking forward to the success of this project.”
Nebraska has six existing racetracks where casinos could be built, and five have expressed an interest to do so. Hastings, which runs a limited quarterhorse meet, is the exception.
WarHorse Gaming LLC, part of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is in a partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Agency to build and operate casinos in three cities — Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City.
Iowa-based Elite Casino Resorts has been selected as the casino operator for Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
Other Nebraska communities, including North Platte, have expressed interest in possibly building a racetrack to pursue the eventual construction of a casino.
