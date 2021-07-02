Harrah's plans to open $75 million casino in Columbus

Thoroughbred racing has been part of the Columbus community for more than 75 years. The 10-day live race meet at Agricultural Park will conclude this weekend.

“We realize that the current facility is old,” Jackson said. “We need to grow the industry.”

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said he is looking forward to the partnership.

“When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah’s a perfect fit,” he said. “We look forward to creating a whole new Harrah’s experience in Columbus and connecting it to our network across the country.”

The construction of a one-mile racetrack seems particularly ambitious. There has not been a track that big in Nebraska since Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben, which held its last live meet in 1995.

Jackson said he is confident with increased purses from gambling revenues that the state’s breeding industry will see major growth, providing the horses to fill the races.

“We believe so and Caesars believes so,” he said. “The number of (state-bred) foals already has gone from 50 to 300 this year and I would expect the number to double every year.”