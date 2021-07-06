Harvard University museum agrees to return Standing Bear's tomahawk

The tomahawk was conveyed to the Peabody in 1982 as part of a bequest from William Henry Claflin Jr. of Belmont, Massachusetts, according to the museum. Claflin had purchased it from the widow of Omaha attorney William Morris in 1930. The museum does not know how Morris obtained the tomahawk.

The history and prominence of the artifact — many sculptures and paintings of Standing Bear depict him holding a tomahawk — make its return all the more significant, said Stacy Laravie, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and descendant of Standing Bear. And the fact that a member of the Ponca Tribe initially raised the issue makes the tomahawk’s return even more special.

“I am really proud that a Ponca (member) stepped up and did that and that just shows right there the heart of the Ponca people. We are resilient,” Laravie said. “I am just so proud of the Ponca people.”

Chapman, who jump-started conversations, said he was proud to have played a role in the return of a piece of Ponca and American history.

“It makes me happy to think about how all the future Ponca children in 50 or 100 years will be able to have this connection with their people’s proud past,” he wrote in an email. “It belongs to the Ponca people then, now and will forever.”