Harvest of Harmony Parade canceled in Grand Island

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition.

Thursday's decision comes following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 State Marching Contest and Festival.

“We were watching what the state did very closely,” Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce president, said.

The Harvest of Harmony Parade had been scheduled for Oct. 3; it would have been the 79th occurrence of the event.

Johnson said the chamber also used feedback from previous attendees to make the determination to cancel the Grand Island event.

“Based on the feedback and uncertainty around schools, it just became one of those events where the challenges become too much of a burden,” Johnson said. “A lot of effort and a lot of work is put in by the committee that plans the event. We knew the sooner we decided, the better for everyone involved.”

According to Johnson, the Harvest of Harmony planning committee explored numerous alternatives for the event.