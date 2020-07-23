Harvest of Harmony Parade canceled in Grand Island

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition.
Thursday's decision comes following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 State Marching Contest and Festival.
“We were watching what the state did very closely,” Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce president, said.
The Harvest of Harmony Parade had been scheduled for Oct. 3; it would have been the 79th occurrence of the event.
Johnson said the chamber also used feedback from previous attendees to make the determination to cancel the Grand Island event.
“Based on the feedback and uncertainty around schools, it just became one of those events where the challenges become too much of a burden,” Johnson said. “A lot of effort and a lot of work is put in by the committee that plans the event. We knew the sooner we decided, the better for everyone involved.”
According to Johnson, the Harvest of Harmony planning committee explored numerous alternatives for the event.
“We looked at other locations and spoke about the potential of holding it virtually,” Johnson said. “ This is something the kids look forward to every year.”
Johnson said the competition is used to help bands prepare for the state contest.
“For these kids, it is a prep for the state competition,” Johnson said. “But, when preparing for state is no longer an issue ... the safety of the kids, parents and volunteers trumps all.”
Johnson also said the decision was not made lightly.
“The committee wrestled with this for a long time,” Johnson said. “We started meeting with band directors in April. Some of these committee members have been involved for 15 to 20 years. There is a whole aspect of tradition in play. This is something we are very proud of.”
In a chamber newsletter issued on Thursday, the Johnson said the decision was a tough call because of the importance of the event to bands and parents across the state.
