Hastings College has a new president — and will be sharing him with Bryan College in Lincoln

Hastings College selected its new president this week, and he will split time between Hastings and Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.

Rich Lloyd on Thursday officially was named executive president of Hastings while remaining president of Bryan. Lloyd is a 1985 graduate of Hastings and has worked in administrative posts at Hastings. Lloyd, 57, has served as Bryan’s president since 2016.

Hastings’ former president, Travis Feezell, suddenly resigned in late winter and now has an administrative post at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

Bryan and Hastings signaled their intention of working on a health care partnership in Hastings to develop a health workforce in south-central Nebraska. Hastings has long been a liberal arts institution and Bryan has focused on health-care professions.

Roger Doerr, chairman of the Hastings College board, said preparing students for the workforce is vital for students and the region.