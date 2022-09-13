 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings man pronounced dead after being freed from grain silo

A 34-year-old Nebraska man died Monday while trapped inside a grain silo about 25 miles southwest of Hastings. 

Travis Thelander of Hastings was pronounced dead at the CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland, Nebraska, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Multiple fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene about 4 p.m. 

Investigators are attempting to determine how Thelander became trapped in the corn silo, the statement said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

