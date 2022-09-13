Hastings man pronounced dead after being freed from grain silo

A 34-year-old Nebraska man died Monday while trapped inside a grain silo about 25 miles southwest of Hastings.
Travis Thelander of Hastings was pronounced dead at the CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland, Nebraska, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Multiple fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene about 4 p.m.
Investigators are attempting to determine how Thelander became trapped in the corn silo, the statement said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
