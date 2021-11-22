Hay Springs man dies in two-vehicle crash in Nebraska Panhandle

A 35-year-old man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash about 16 miles northeast of Hemingford in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Kyle Edwards of Hay Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The crash between a Nissan Juke and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck occurred about 12:10 a.m. Saturday on Nebraska Highway 87 in Box Butte County.

Investigators determined that the pickup truck was southbound on Highway 87 when it crossed the center line and collided with the Nissan that Edwards was driving.

One of the two occupants of the pickup was flown by helicopter to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that seat belts were not in use in either vehicle.

