Health care leaders develop plan for Nebraska's hospitals potentially becoming overwhelmed

“Assessment of prognosis for survival and assignment of a priority score must not include subjective criteria such as quality-of-life or intrinsic worth,” the plan said.

A number of groups, including advocates for people with disabilities, participated in developing the Massachusetts plan. The Nebraska version was put together by a group convened by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. Members include doctors, nurses, ethicists and academics.

The idea for crisis standards of care began in 2009, when the H1N1 virus, also called the swine flu, was spreading across the country. Preparedness officials in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked the National Academy of Medicine to develop guidance for making decisions in disaster situations.

Some states developed their own plans in the following years. The coronavirus pandemic drove many more to do so this year. Most have official state backing. Nebraska is one of 13 states in which officials have not put a similar stamp of approval on a plan.

In a statement, Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office said that Nebraska’s Emergency Management Act does not specifically give such authority to the governor or any other state official. Gov. Pete Ricketts last week would not say whether he believes the governor should have that authority.