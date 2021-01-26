Heaviest snowfall in decades makes work tough for first responders

Stranded drivers — including ambulance crews — a slow-motion pileup and white-knuckle, white-out conditions.
Emergency workers, law enforcement officers and plow crews were put to the test by Monday's record snowfall. In some areas of Nebraska, the 10 to nearly 15 inches that fell was the highest single-day total in decades. In Lancaster County where the highest totals were recorded, Lincoln had its snowiest day in 56 years while Omaha recorded its highest total in 46 years.
On Monday, Lincoln reported 14.5 inches at the airport, said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That was the city's second highest daily snowfall on record behind the 19 inches it received on Feb. 11, 1965. It also more than doubled the daily record for January 25, when 6.1 inches fell in 1991.
Omaha received 11.9 inches on Monday, its seventh highest daily snowfall and the most since a blizzard dropped 12.1 inches on Jan. 10, 1975. Omaha's record one-day record snowfall was 18.3 inches on Feb. 11, 1965. The city also blew past its daily record for January 25, which was 7.1 inches.
The two-day storm total for Omaha was 12.5 inches and for Lincoln it was 14.8 inches.
Veteran officers of the Nebraska State Patrol couldn't recall tougher daylong conditions on Interstate 80 than happened Monday, said Cody Thomas, patrol spokesman.
"Visibility was essentially a couple hundred feet at best," said Thomas, who spent the day riding with his colleagues. "It was very, very difficult."
Scott Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department, said firefighters and paramedics made do under difficult conditions. Two ambulances and a firetruck got stuck. In one instance, medics carried the patient to another ambulance. In another case, the medics trekked to a home to provide care. And a firefighter was taken to a local hospital after falling on ice while assisting at a fire.
Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the weather service, said key ingredients came together to generate Monday's snow: Cold weather, atmospheric moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and a strong "lift" to the atmosphere. The latter intensified the amount of moisture being pulled into the storm, he said.
On Monday, Nebraska State Patrol troopers worked 33 crashes and assisted 344 drivers whose cars, trucks or semis either came to a stop in the middle of a highway or slid off the road, Thomas said. One Interstate 80 crash involved a slow-moving chain reaction near Lexington, and six people were taken to an area hospital. None of Monday's Interstate injuries was considered life-threatening, Thomas said. Weather-related problems continued Tuesday, Thomas said, with troopers working 15 crashes and assisting 152 motorists by late afternoon.
Across the region, plow crews worked Tuesday to open streets.
National Weather Service snowfall reports past 24 hours
|Location
|Snowfall Total
|4 Miles WNW of Lincoln
|14.8
|5 Miles WNW of Lincoln
|14.5
|Hickman, Nebraska
|14
|Denton, Nebraska
|13.8
|7 Miles ENE of Omaha
|12.5
|Omaha Eppley
|11.9
Todd Pfitzer, Omaha's assistant public works director, said Tuesday morning that the city's snow removal operations were proceeding as planned. The major streets had been cleared and plows were busy working on secondary roads before pushing through the neighborhoods.
"After the secondary roads are cleared, we will begin spreading salt and moving into the residential streets," Pfitzer said. "We are asking for a little patience. We got 12 inches of snow yesterday."
The city's 115 Public Works Department plows have been augmented with more than 300 private contractors. The crews will continue working around the clock.
One of the last chores for the crews will be to remove the large piles of snow pushed into the center lanes of major streets. Those piles are called windrows.
"We won't be getting to the windrows downtown until Thursday," Pfitzer said. "We were lucky because this wasn't a real wet snow. We're able to push it around pretty easily and there isn't much wind."
Trash collection has fallen behind in Omaha because of conditions. Except for Monday pickup, trash collection will be delayed by a day. Homes with a Monday collection date should keep their trash out Thursday-Saturday and it will be picked up one of those days, the city said.
A slight warmup is on the way but that will create its own problems. As snow melts during the days ahead and refreezes at night, people can expect to find slick spots on driveways and sidewalks.
More snow or rain is possible in Omaha over the weekend.
