Heaviest snowfall in decades makes work tough for first responders

Across the region, plow crews worked Tuesday to open streets.

Todd Pfitzer, Omaha's assistant public works director, said Tuesday morning that the city's snow removal operations were proceeding as planned. The major streets had been cleared and plows were busy working on secondary roads before pushing through the neighborhoods.

"After the secondary roads are cleared, we will begin spreading salt and moving into the residential streets," Pfitzer said. "We are asking for a little patience. We got 12 inches of snow yesterday."

The city's 115 Public Works Department plows have been augmented with more than 300 private contractors. The crews will continue working around the clock.

One of the last chores for the crews will be to remove the large piles of snow pushed into the center lanes of major streets. Those piles are called windrows. ​

"We won't be getting to the windrows downtown until Thursday," Pfitzer said. "We were lucky because this wasn't a real wet snow. We're able to push it around pretty easily and there isn't much wind."