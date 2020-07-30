Heavy rains and street flooding affect parts of Nebraska

Heavy rain fell across parts of Nebraska Wednesday causing scattered flooding.

Omaha, which remains in drought, got some sprinkles but otherwise missed out on most of Wednesday's rain. Officially, Omaha had recorded 0.28 inches of rain by Thursday evening, based on measurements at Eppley Airfield.

More rain is possible Thursday, bringing another chance for moisture to the Omaha metro and renewed chances of flooding elsewhere.

In Cass County, there were reports of 3 inches to 6 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain caused street flooding in Butte in northeast Nebraska Wednesday evening. Up to 2 inches of rain fell in that area.

In south-central Nebraska there were concerns about potential flooding in Thayer County overnight, especially around Deshler. Earlier Wednesday, heavy rains had caused water to pool on some rural roads and there were reports to the National Weather Service of water on streets in Edgar.

Thayer County has been running about double normal rainfall for July, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Hebron, which is located in Thayer County, has seen its wettest month on record, topping the 15.50 inches that fell in June 1908.