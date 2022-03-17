Hidden gems await those who sign up for Nebraska Passport Program

For the past two years, Isaac Paden and his family have been exploring every nook and cranny of Nebraska.

They’ve spent birthdays, stopped before and after athletic events and created their own mini tours — the northern dome and the I-80 — as twice they’ve visited all 70 stops of the Nebraska Passport Program.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission has designed the program to inspire Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska's tourism destinations and local businesses.

“We do them as a family,” Paden said. “It’s been good for my girls because now they know the state and the cities. They get to participate with us along the way.”

The Paden family, which also includes wife, Jenny, and children Alison, Lexi and Izzy, is among the record 1,322 people who made it to every stop in the program in 2021.

Called passport champions, the number keeps growing every year. In 2020, it was 1,185 and in 2019 it was 914.

“It gives people all over the state the opportunity to find the hidden gems across the state,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

The list of 70 stops recently released for 2022 includes a popcorn stand in Beatrice, a quilt store in Fremont, a brewery in Omaha and a bakery and cafe in St. Paul.

A total of 51 communities are represented. Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.

More than 300 businesses and attractions applied to be part of the 2022 program. Madison Johnson is head of the team that sorts through them, making sure to spread stops throughout the state. They also consider whether communities have already been on the list.

This year, the 70 picks are divided into 10 categories: animal magnetism; buy ways; caf-fiendishly good; chow, baby; do-it-yourselfie; family fun; farm to fork; hometown history; sewing, and so on; and thirst-place winners.

"We are so excited for the 2022 Passport season to begin," Johnson said. "There are many diverse stops featured, and they will provide wonderful experiences for longtime and new participants."

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. The Passport app will be updated with the 2022 information on May 1.

Paden said a friend recommended the program, and they’ve found it very kid friendly and a good way to spend time as a family.

“We thought it sounded like fun,” he said. “We started doing it and have kind of jumped all in.”

