High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting for farmers

Farmers in the United States are likely to plant less corn and use less nitrogen fertilizer on their fields for next year’s growing season due to sky-high fertilizer prices and short supplies.

A confluence of factors has led agricultural fertilizers to reach their highest prices in two decades, according to Green Markets, which tracks those price trends.

Global natural gas shortages, limited fertilizer stockpiles, and other factors had already driven those prices upward this year when Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana in August. The storm halted fertilizer production in the storm-affected areas and stalled transportation barges on the Mississippi River.

“You’ve got a lot of different factors that are coming to bear at a certain moment in time,” said Sam Funk, a senior economist for Iowa Farm Bureau.

He said farmers are paying up to three times the price for fertilizer they paid a year ago, and some say it’s worse.