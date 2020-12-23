High winds, snow create difficult travel conditions across Nebraska

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farther to the north and east, Snively said, a blizzard warning has been issued along the border with South Dakota. "Brown and Keya Paha Counties and points east are seeing steadier snowfalls" with up to 6 inches expected, he said.

"We are recommending that people who have to travel remember to take along snow emergency kits," Snively said. "Even after the snow quits falling, the winds will remain high through the evening hours and make visibility very difficult."

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said the city can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow. Winds will be in the range of 40 to 50 mph, making for difficult travel.

"The high winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off to 20 to 30 mph overnight," she said. "What precipitation does fall is going to be freezing on roads that are not treated."

There will also be a noticeable drop in temperature throughout Wednesday in the Omaha area, Kern said. The wind chill factor was predicted to be in the single digits by afternoon and then into the negative digits by morning.

A high of 20 degrees is forecast for Thursday in Omaha. Christmas Day is expected to see a high of 40 degrees.