Highway 2 bridge at Nebraska City set to fully reopen Monday

  • Updated
The Nebraska City bridge across the Missouri River on state Highway 2 is scheduled to fully reopen to four-lane traffic Monday. 

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that the work on the joints and deck on the exterior that began during the 2021 construction season has been completed. Minor bridge repairs, including re-marking lane stripes and signage, are scheduled to be completed on Monday. 

The bridge was closed to all traffic in April 2019 as a result of the 2019 floods. The bridge reopened with one lane of travel in each direction on Aug. 1, 2019. 

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones. Motorists are also remind to always buckle up and put phones down. 

