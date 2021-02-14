Highway project will wipe out unofficial access point to Dismal River in Sand Hills

LINCOLN — The Dismal River, a popular Sand Hills stream for canoers and kayakers, may finally be living up to its name.

A planned highway improvement project will soon remove a popular turnout where vehicles could park and drop off watercraft for a trip down the swift-moving river, though a state official said last week that alternatives are being explored.

An outfitter who’s hauled hundreds of float trips to the Dismal said he hopes that something can be worked out.

“It would be a crying damn shame if we lose access to that river,” said Mitch Glidden of Glidden Canoe Rental in Mullen.

Jeni Campana of the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Friday that the agency has heard from more than one Dismal River fan who’s concerned about the plans to remove a pull-off area along Nebraska Highway 97 where vehicles could park and drop off canoes and kayaks.

Campana said that the turnout was never a formal parking lot or an official canoe access point and that a paving project on the highway necessitates an upgrade of the road and removal of the informal launching area.

While the department’s top priority is highway safety, she said the agency is trying to find another solution for those seeking to start a float trip.