Hiring event at Omaha manufacturing plant highlights challenges facing employers

The ads went out, the signs went up, the incentives were in place, and the company was prepared to hire the right candidates on the spot. But when a World-Herald reporter pulled up to the William H. Harvey manufacturing facility in Omaha Saturday, there was just one other car in the visitors lot.
The lobby, too, was quiet. The human resources manager said the pace of the event was so far “extremely” disappointing.
“I would’ve hoped to have seen, probably, at least 10 or 15 cars” cycling in about every hour, HR Manager Paul Kurland said.
It was an on-the-ground demonstration of widely discussed challenges that employers across the U.S. and Nebraska have faced while trying to fill jobs.
“Omaha, with our unemployment rate, has always been a tough labor market," said Matt Willburn, director of operations at the manufacturing facility. "But we have struggled more to get people in the door to interview than typical."
Data released by the federal government in the past week show that hiring and hourly earnings were up, indicating that employers felt compelled to raise pay as they competed for workers. The government also reported that employers posted more than 10 million available jobs in June, the most on records dating back to December 2000.
Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. in June, at 2.5%.
Harvey has 34 open positions, according to Willburn. They're mostly production jobs, such as line workers and team leads.
“It is not a typical level of vacancy," Willburn said. "It has been, though, from the beginning of the pandemic. And we’re a business that really took off during the pandemic.”
The company makes plumbing chemicals — solvent cements to put pipes together, wax rings to seat toilets, caulks, pastes. While at home, some people took on improvement projects. Construction and events like February's devastating cold snap in Texas can also spur increased demand for Harvey products.
About a third of the open positions are backfilling after people left, Willburn said, while the rest are a result of growth.
Other companies he’s familiar with are going through the same thing.
He feels like the labor force has shrunk, Willburn said — older workers have decided to take early retirement or that it’s just not worth it to be out working during the pandemic.
Kurland said that in some cases, the extra unemployment benefits from federal stimulus may have had an effect. Nebraska stopped participating in the expanded unemployment program in June, months before the benefits run out nationally in September.
Most people Harvey hires haven’t been out of work for very long, Willburn said.
Applications have dwindled, Kurland said, and they've been stood up by applicants.
They had hosted hiring events similar to Saturday's, but not with the level of advertising they pursued this time. They were on the radio, in print, on social media.
Twenty-two people registered and walk-ins were welcome. An hour in, Willburn had seen four people.
“I’ll stay positive, but it doesn’t feel great right now,” he said of the pace to that point.
They also have introduced incentives. Within the last couple of months, they standardized wages so all workers get at least $15 an hour, bumping up their previous minimum by a dollar. They also introduced a $1,000 hiring bonus, and a $2,000 referral bonus for existing employees.
They’re proud of the benefits package that was already in place, too, and the company's cash profit-sharing and retirement profit-sharing. When Kurland talks about the workforce at the plant, he uses words like "amazing," "kindest" and "family."
Other industries have taken similar steps. The Tyson Foods facility in Omaha announced Thursday it had raised production worker wages to $19.20 an hour — an increase of $5.70 an hour from 2020 wages — and established a new hire retention bonus, according to a press release.
Rising vacancies and the tight labor market also recently spurred the state into offering new and more generous hiring and retention incentives for jobs at state prisons, veterans homes and other facilities that require round-the-clock staffing.
As a small company, Kurland said it feels like they're "buried in this glut of large companies" and trying to sell themselves.
"I think if you were to uniformly talk to employers, we're all looking for ideas," he said.