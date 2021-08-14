Hiring event at Omaha manufacturing plant highlights challenges facing employers

The ads went out, the signs went up, the incentives were in place, and the company was prepared to hire the right candidates on the spot. But when a World-Herald reporter pulled up to the William H. Harvey manufacturing facility in Omaha Saturday, there was just one other car in the visitors lot.

The lobby, too, was quiet. The human resources manager said the pace of the event was so far “extremely” disappointing.

“I would’ve hoped to have seen, probably, at least 10 or 15 cars” cycling in about every hour, HR Manager Paul Kurland said.

It was an on-the-ground demonstration of widely discussed challenges that employers across the U.S. and Nebraska have faced while trying to fill jobs.

“Omaha, with our unemployment rate, has always been a tough labor market," said Matt Willburn, director of operations at the manufacturing facility. "But we have struggled more to get people in the door to interview than typical."