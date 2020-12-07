Holdrege City Council passes mask mandate

HOLDREGE, Neb. — The Holdrege City Council approved a mask mandate Monday night in a 6-2 vote, making the community the westernmost in Nebraska to do so.
The Holdrege Board of Health — made up of the mayor, City Council president, police chief and two appointees — recommended the measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Holdrege, like Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lexington and many other Nebraska cities west of Kearney, had earlier passed a resolution encouraging people to wear masks.
The mandate will take effect Thursday and requires people age 5 and older to wear masks in public.
An overflow crowd attended the meeting at City Hall. The council heard nearly two hours of testimony from medical professionals, lawyers and residents.
Nicholas Smith and Trent Fuecker were the two council members who voted against the ordinance.
One Holdrege resident, Mike King, spoke about his experience battling the virus and its lasting effects such as memory problems and an irregular heart rate.
Another resident, Lola Tiller, asked the council to move slowly. Tiller said that the mandate may divide the city and that it goes too far. “Don’t move fast on this. There is time to do this,” Tiller said.
Some residents expressed concern about the effectiveness of masks.
However, Dr. Jeffrey Berney of Family Medical Specialties said masks can reduce viral spread up to 80%. He also said there are no direct health risks to wearing masks, citing a study from the University of Maryland showing that masks provide adequate airflow.
“(We) can be in charge and help out the community before someone else tells us to shut down businesses, school,” Berney said.
After public comment, Mayor Doug Young asked his colleagues on the council to do the right thing to curb the virus.
Young said the mandate is modeled after other ordinances in the state, including in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.
The ordinance requires masks indoors through Feb. 23, except by people seeking services in a government building. Violating the ordinance carries a $25 penalty. Our best staff images from December 2020
