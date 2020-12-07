Holdrege City Council passes mask mandate

HOLDREGE, Neb. — The Holdrege City Council approved a mask mandate Monday night in a 6-2 vote, making the community the westernmost in Nebraska to do so.

The Holdrege Board of Health — made up of the mayor, City Council president, police chief and two appointees — recommended the measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Holdrege, like Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lexington and many other Nebraska cities west of Kearney, had earlier passed a resolution encouraging people to wear masks.

The mandate will take effect Thursday and requires people age 5 and older to wear masks in public.

An overflow crowd attended the meeting at City Hall. The council heard nearly two hours of testimony from medical professionals, lawyers and residents.

Nicholas Smith and Trent Fuecker were the two council members who voted against the ordinance.

One Holdrege resident, Mike King, spoke about his experience battling the virus and its lasting effects such as memory problems and an irregular heart rate.

Another resident, Lola Tiller, asked the council to move slowly. Tiller said that the mandate may divide the city and that it goes too far. “Don’t move fast on this. There is time to do this,” Tiller said.