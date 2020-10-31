 Skip to main content
Holt County Board of Adjustment adjourns without deciding whether to issue permit for Keystone XL
The Holt County Board of Adjustment adjourned Thursday night without taking action on whether to issue a construction permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline in the north-central Nebraska county.

Both the planning board and county board had declined to issue the permit until pipeline developer TC Energy had satisfied two conditions.

One was to complete legal proceedings for eminent domain again landowners who refused to voluntarily sign right of way agreements. The other was to discern the location of field drainage tiles In the pipeline’s path.

An attorney for TC Energy testified Thursday that legal proceedings were completed but that some landowners are refusing to disclose the location of the drainage tiles on their land.

Opponents of the pipeline, meanwhile, urged the Board of Adjustment to reject the permit.

The board scheduled a meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. in O’Neill to decide the matter.

