Homesteader myth, reality shapes modern Nebraska

The main violence, physical and cultural, was against Native Americans themselves, Wishart said.

“The main motivation of (government) Indian policy was to get land for whites,” he said. “The (government) saw it as a trade, basically, ‘we will give you our civilization if you give us your lands.’ But of course that meant rejecting everything you knew as Indian. It was a policy of cultural genocide…and it meant that (by the Homestead Act) Indians were no real threat.”

There were plenty of real threats.

In 1891, two pioneer girls got lost in Nebraska's Sand Hills. One did not come home alive Recently, residents of some Sand Hills communities came together to remember two pioneer girls who ventured too far and became lost in the featureless tangle of hills and valleys near Thedford.

Edwards was the first researcher to count the number of homesteaders who claimed Nebraska land and then actually made it to the five-year mark.

His answer: roughly 55%. Basically a coin flip.

The rest got sick, went broke or cut bait and left. And many of those who did make it sold quick and vanished, too.

The people who stayed were leathery and obstinate. They were among the first residents of this new state called Nebraska.

* * *