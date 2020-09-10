Horse kicks in window of Holdrege bar

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A horse walked into a bar. Well, almost.

This particular horse found himself at a different kind of watering hole than the kind he typically frequents Tuesday in Holdrege. The horse got loose and wandered into downtown Holdrege. When he saw his reflection in the windows of J.B.’s Sports Bar and Grill, he was ready to put up a fight.

J.B.’s was closed Tuesday for an annual deep cleaning, and only owner Staci Fertig and one employee were inside at the time. At 5:30 p.m., the pair were about to leave the sports bar when they saw the horse outside.

Fertig watched the horse from the restaurant’s large meeting room as he paced outside.

“I was on the phone with my husband ... and told him, ‘The horse is really aggressive, and I think he is going to come through the window,’ ” said Fertig, who owns J.B.’s with her husband, Jerry.

Staci Fertig’s employee hollered at her to get out of the meeting room when the horse kicked in the window with his hind legs.

“It was like an explosion,” Fertig said.