Horse kicks in window of Nebraska bar
  • Updated
A horse got loose Tuesday and made its way into downtown Holdrege. Upon seeing its reflection in the windows, the horse kicked in a window at J.B.’s Sports Bar and Grill.

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A horse walked into a bar. Well, almost.

This particular horse found himself at a different kind of watering hole than the kind he typically frequents Tuesday in Holdrege. The horse got loose and wandered into downtown Holdrege. When he saw his reflection in the windows of J.B.’s Sports Bar and Grill, he was ready to put up a fight.

J.B.’s was closed Tuesday for an annual deep cleaning, and only owner Staci Fertig and one employee were inside at the time. At 5:30 p.m., the pair were about to leave the sports bar when they saw the horse outside.

A horse kicked in a window Tuesday at J.B.'s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Holdrege.

Fertig watched the horse from the restaurant’s large meeting room as he paced outside.

“I was on the phone with my husband ... and told him, ‘The horse is really aggressive, and I think he is going to come through the window,’ ” said Fertig, who owns J.B.’s with her husband, Jerry.

Staci Fertig’s employee hollered at her to get out of the meeting room when the horse kicked in the window with his hind legs.

“It was like an explosion,” Fertig said.

Glass flew through the room and traveled as far as the dance floor in the main dining area. The horse kicked two other parts of the building but never entered the restaurant.

The horse’s owner came down right away after being notified of the animal’s whereabouts, and the horse quickly calmed down, Fertig said.

“It was just a total accident,” she added.

Fertig explained that the animal was a stud horse and acted aggressively when he mistook his reflection for another horse. No one was injured during the incident, and the horse had just a few superficial cuts. The Fertigs are waiting to hear back from the insurance company about a damage estimate.

The Fertigs had the damaged window boarded up, and J.B.’s opened Wednesday for business.

