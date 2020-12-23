Howling winter storm stuns Nebraska, claims three lives

In the Omaha metro area, so many crashes had occurred that some local law enforcement agencies began limiting their response to serious crashes only.

White-out conditions made travel hazardous and in some cases motorists crashed into crashes that occurred ahead of them, Thomas said.

“It’s so difficult to see in these conditions.” he said. “I’ve been listening to the radio, and it’s been non-stop.”

Officially, Omaha received 2 inches of snow by early Wednesday evening, according to sensors at Eppley Airfield. Lincoln received an inch. Nicolaisen said actual totals probably vary from that, given how much the snow blew around.

Snowfall, by its nature is difficult to measure with consistency, and even more so in a blizzard.

"Anything from one to three inches, you could argue," he said. "It was probably one inch in many spots, but who knows? It didn't lay nice."

Nicolaisen said Omaha's peak wind speed reach 54 degrees. Elsewhere, higher winds were recorded, including 69 mph at Tekamah and 71 mph at North Platte, according to the weather service.