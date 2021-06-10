Human remains discovered at Pawnee Lake in Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains at Pawnee Lake.

The remains were found on the southwest side of the lake, and the location is being treated as a crime scene, officials said in a press release. The joint crime scene unit of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Police Department is investigating.

The age, race and sex of the person is not yet known.

During the investigation, no public access is allowed for vehicular and water traffic on that side of the lake.

Pawnee Lake is west of Lincoln between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 34.

