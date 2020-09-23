Humboldt boosters want to restore auditorium to revitalize small Nebraska town

In 1943, the Works Progress Administration built an auditorium in Humboldt, Nebraska, bringing interest and commerce to town.
Now, some Humboldt residents hope the same thing can happen again.
In an effort to revitalize Humboldt's economic prospects and preserve one of its most historic buildings, the town of fewer than 1,000 residents is raising funds to restore its auditorium.
Richard Goodhart, chair of the Friends of Humboldt Auditorium Foundation, said he believes the restoration can be a part of revitalizing this town 86 miles south of Omaha.
The Friends of Humboldt Auditorium Foundation, along with the Humboldt Auditorium Board, have been working to restore the building since 2009, and so far have poured more than $900,000 in donations and grant funding into the project for repairs, including new windows, new HVAC, new outlets, a new roof and resources to make the building comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Humboldt received $375,000 from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, which gives grants to Nebraska towns and cities to build or renovate community halls and civic centers.
By the time it is fully restored and refurbished, Dennis Crispin, chairman of the Humboldt Auditorium Board, said the project will cost about $2 million. No local tax money has been spent during the process, he said.
Goodhart, a retired professor who grew up in Humboldt but now lives in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said its construction was a massive undertaking. Large wooden barracks were constructed to house the WPA workmen as they built it, he said, and stone for the building was quarried nearby.
The building was a cultural center for the community for many years after it was built, Goodhart said, and after its restoration it could be again.
At full swing in the past, he said, it would host more than 300 events a year. Now, when finished, the group hopes the new auditorium can hold more than 385 people.
After the project is complete, it could be used for concerts, dances, weddings, dinners, recitals, theater performances and other events.
Although he has moved away, Goodhart said working on the project has helped him feel connected to Humboldt and other people from the community, including some from as far as Boston, Kentucky and California.
“I’ve never lost connection with Humboldt," he said.
The revitalization is needed to fight Humboldt's decline, Crispin said. Humboldt used to have several stores, but now it is 30 miles from the nearest Walmart.
“Humboldt, like 100 other little towns in this part of the world has seen a dwindling population and businesses moving out," he said. "Retail keeps moving towards the bigger towns.”
Part of the thinking behind the auditorium, Crispin said, is that people from other nearby towns will visit Humboldt and purchase gas and food while there. While it's been a long road with a long way left to go, he said, helping the town is rewarding.
“We know that it’s a very important thing for the community," he said, "And personally it's a very satisfying thing to work with something like this."
