Humboldt boosters want to restore auditorium to revitalize small Nebraska town

Goodhart, a retired professor who grew up in Humboldt but now lives in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said its construction was a massive undertaking. Large wooden barracks were constructed to house the WPA workmen as they built it, he said, and stone for the building was quarried nearby.

The building was a cultural center for the community for many years after it was built, Goodhart said, and after its restoration it could be again.

At full swing in the past, he said, it would host more than 300 events a year. Now, when finished, the group hopes the new auditorium can hold more than 385 people.

After the project is complete, it could be used for concerts, dances, weddings, dinners, recitals, theater performances and other events.

Although he has moved away, Goodhart said working on the project has helped him feel connected to Humboldt and other people from the community, including some from as far as Boston, Kentucky and California.

“I’ve never lost connection with Humboldt," he said.

The revitalization is needed to fight Humboldt's decline, Crispin said. Humboldt used to have several stores, but now it is 30 miles from the nearest Walmart.