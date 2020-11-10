Hundreds of migrating waterfowl die in northwest Iowa after landing on wet roadways

A unique weather phenomenon caused migrating waterfowl in northwest Iowa to mistake wet parking lots and roads with wetlands and marshes Monday night, resulting in hundreds of birds being struck and killed by vehicles.

State conservation officer Steve Griebel, of Woodbury County, started getting phone calls and text messages about ducks on the road around 9:30 p.m. Monday, and then again early Tuesday morning. He saw it firsthand Tuesday while heading east on Highway 20 toward Highway 71.

“I counted over 200 dead ducks on the highway, and can only imagine how many dead ones were out of sight in the ditch,” Griebel said. “It was all different species — mostly bluebills, but there were mallards, buffleheads, teal. It must have been an epic migration.”

The migration began when bitter cold settled into central Canada and the Dakotas, sending ducks and geese south. It turned fatal when the waterfowl encountered a strong front of mixed precipitation and needed to set down.

"They were trying to find a safe place to land for the night,'' said Orrin Jones, state waterfowl biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.