Hundreds rally for abortion rights in Omaha, after Supreme Court draft is leaked

Eight months pregnant and with a 2-year-old son and husband in tow, Jessica Bowerman made it clear Tuesday evening there was no other place to be than at a rally advocating for abortion rights.

"If I hadn't had an abortion, I wouldn't have the family I have now," the 25-year-old said as she held up a sign that read "An Abortion Saved My LIFE."

Bowerman was among several hundred people who gathered outside Omaha's City-County Building to signal their intent to fight for women's access to safe, legal abortions. A day earlier, a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling showed that the majority of the justices are prepared to nullify Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision declared women have a constitutional right to abortion.

A ruling by the court is expected in the next few months. Nebraska legislators have indicated they would consider a special session to further restrict abortion access if the Supreme Court throws out Roe.

Organizers of the rally called on people to mobilize and elect people who will support access to abortion.

"What's happening right now is exactly what we expected," Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, told the crowd. "But to see it, it's still devastating."

Alex Goswami of Omaha didn't need any encouragement. Tuesday morning, she checked a list of local candidates and made financial donations to people she believes will support access to abortion.

"It motivated me to open up my wallet," she said. "Democrats have to be just as fierce as Republicans and organize at the state and local level."

After more than 30 years working to overturn Roe, Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, said the process of changing Nebraska law after a Supreme Court ruling will be challenging.

"But we're up for it," she said. "I think we can pass a law that would help us outlaw abortion in Nebraska."

In Lincoln, about 300 people gathered at the State Capitol to protest the Supreme Court's apparent direction, based on the leaked draft.

Several people at the Omaha rally said they fear that elimination of Roe will lead to mental health problems for women, and could prompt some to commit suicide. They said some women, including victims of rape or incest, may resort to unsafe, illegal abortions.

Jeri Moore of Bellevue said her ability to get an abortion in the early 1970s gave her a chance to have a successful life. Then 19, she said, suicide wasn't far from her mind after she became pregnant. Instead, after an abortion, she went on to a successful marriage and a career in the military.

Among those at the Omaha rally was Laurie Flynn, who says she "prayed" her own two children into the world when fertilization treatments didn't work. Flynn said she came to the rally for her daughter, Molly.

"I'm very pro-choice, but it's not a choice I would make for myself," Laurie Flynn said. "I would fight tooth and nail to give her the choice, that's why I'm here."

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

