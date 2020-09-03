Husker fans encouraged to celebrate game day without the games

Huskerville is calling on football fans to get their game day on even though the football season has been put on hold.

And they’re calling an audible for fans:

Wear red.

Spend green.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, the University of Nebraska athletic department and the Downtown Lincoln Association have organized the City of Red initiative, and they’re encouraging fans to show their Husker spirit, perhaps by making a day of it in Lincoln, buying red-themed items, visiting local neighborhoods and even staying overnight in a hotel. The website cityofred.com will list creative ways people can celebrate game day, and events can be tailored to any locale.

“The financial impact of no Husker football this fall is significant,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “The ‘City of Red’ campaign is an excellent idea and I encourage all of our fans to support our local economies in a safe and responsible way, while keeping our Husker spirit thriving in our communities.”

Even as restaurants, bars and hotels struggle to stay afloat, COVID-19 remains a health threat, so social distancing, masks and other precautions would be part and parcel of any Husker-themed event.