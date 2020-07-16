'I don't remember where I went': Bar scene, socializing prompts COVID-19 surge in Lincoln

Public health workers in Lincoln have been getting some disturbing answers when they ask residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to retrace their steps:

“I don’t remember where I went. It was a bar crawl, I went from one to the other. No, I don’t know who was there.”

Coronavirus cases are surging in Lincoln, and health officials say it’s because of a sharp increase in cases among 20-somethings.

About 57% of Lancaster County’s new cases in the past two weeks have been among people in their 20s, an age group that makes up only 18.5% of the county, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

In a little more than a month, thousands more young people will descend on the capital when classes resume at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and other colleges.

Case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalization rates are up in Lancaster County, which is further fueling concern among local officials.

“These behaviors have pushed our community backward,” said Scott Holmes, the health department’s manager of environmental health. “(They are) creating a swell of COVID-19 cases (that) will wash through our community as their friends, younger siblings, parents and grandparents are exposed and get sick over the next several weeks.”

In response, local health officials are drawing up a plan on how to clamp down on the spread. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is expected to announce any tougher restrictions Friday.

“All options are on the table,” the mayor said earlier this week.