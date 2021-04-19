'I know they are here': Hastings will again host Nebraska Bigfoot Conference

Harriett McFeely, better known as the “Bigfoot Lady,” knows why there have been more sightings of the mythical creatures in Lincoln than any other place in Nebraska.

“The only way there could be so many in Lincoln is they must be Big Red fans,” she said.

McFeely is an expert on the creatures. She runs the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum in Hastings and is planning her fourth Nebraska Bigfoot Conference on Friday and Saturday at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion there.

Igor Burtsev of Russia, who has a Ph.D. in history, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. He once was a member of an abominable snowman expedition.

McFeely keeps track on a map at the museum of the many Bigfoot sightings in Nebraska. They also have been reported all over the world.

She herself says she has seen one four times. Casts of what purportedly are their large footprints and other artifacts can be found at the museum.

“We’ve had reports of sightings and all kinds of things,” she said. “I know they are here. I know it for a fact. If there are thousands of people and they’ve all seen something, I mean, that’s a fact for sure.”