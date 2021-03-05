Ice jams along Platte River break up, floodwaters recede near Schuyler and Fremont

The ice jams along the Platte River that caused flooding south of Schuyler and on Fremont's south end have cleared, and floodwaters are continuing to recede, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service lifted a flood warning along the river near Fremont before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Floodwaters began to recede south of Schuyler on Wednesday, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said. The Colfax County Highway Department repaired damage to public roads, which now are passable, she said. Many private roads, however, still need some work, Kracl said.

Feb. 26, an ice jam in the Platte had caused the river to leave its banks south of Schuyler, prompting the closing of a portion of Nebraska Highway 15 into town.

Schuyler is about 30 miles west of Fremont, which is about 40 miles northwest of Omaha.

In Fremont, floodwaters started receding around noon Thursday, said Tom Smith, the emergency manager for Dodge County. Flooding affected people living near the river west of U.S. Highway 77, including around area lakes.