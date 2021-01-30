 Skip to main content
Ice jams lead to flooding in Fremont, warnings elsewhere
Fremont city limits near the Platte River experienced flooding early Saturday, and a flood warning has been issued from Fremont to Ashland.

The National Weather Service said ice jams that obstructed the flow of the river caused the problem. The flooding, which never reached downtown but affected areas near the river, has receded in Fremont and the water is moving downstream.

But there is the possibility of more flooding downstream to Ashland, meteorologist David Pearson said. 

The warning is in effect until early afternoon and could be extended, Pearson said.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

