Ice jams on Platte River lead to flooding in Fremont

Several homes and cabins along the Platte River in Dodge County absorbed floodwaters early Saturday when the river flowed over its banks because of ice jams.

The cabins and houses are near the southwest edge of Fremont. There were no injuries and no evacuations, said Tom Smith, director of Dodge County Emergency Management. It was not clear if anyone had voluntarily left their home because of flooding. Smith said six or seven residences were affected, and at least one had 2 inches of water in a garage.

Smith said the flooding started around 3 a.m. and the waters started to recede around 7 a.m. Some roads, such as Big Island, Ridge and Ridgeland, were not passable Saturday morning because of the water.

Ridge Road and Ridgeland Avenue remained impassable as of early Saturday afternoon. Smith said the flood was clearing up nicely.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said that area sometimes absorbs spring flooding, but this flooding is much earlier than normal.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory through noon Sunday for areas along the Platte River on the south edge of Fremont. The river rose 1 foot to more than 6 feet at Valley but was still below flood stage, the weather service said Saturday.