Illinois truck driver dies in crash in western Nebraska

A 42-year-old semitractor-trailer driver died when his semi left Interstate 80 and tipped onto its passenger side in western Nebraska.

Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office said. The crash occurred about 10 miles east of the town of Potter. 

Investigators from the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office determined that Pirzad was westbound when his semi left the roadway onto the grass shoulder of I-80. A witness told investigators that the semi turned sharply back onto I-80, causing the vehicle to tip onto its passenger side.

The semi blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 until early Sunday morning. 

Potter is less than 20 miles west of Sidney in the Nebraska Panhandle.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

