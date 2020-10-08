'I'm still in shock': Fortune cookie predicts Nebraska woman's $138,000 lottery win

Patricia Rivera never paid much attention to fortune cookies.

From now on, it’s a safe bet she will.

Rivera on Wednesday claimed a $138,000 Nebraska Pick 5 lottery jackpot she won by playing numbers she found inside a fortune cookie message.

Last month, the North Platte woman went out with her family to eat at a Chinese restaurant. The tiny slip of paper in Rivera’s after-dinner fortune cookie suggested good luck was headed her way.

“I found one that said I’d win a prize,” Rivera told lottery officials.

Normally Rivera just tosses the fortune cookie. This time, her daughter Sabrina encouraged her to eat it. And she tucked away the fortune.

Three days later, Rivera stopped by a Kwik Stop convenience store to buy some ice. She told lottery officials she plays about once a month, and she decided to buy a ticket for the Sept. 29 Pick 5 game. She entered the numbers from her family’s fortune cookies, including the set from her own: 8, 10, 21, 28, 29.

A few days later, Rivera checked the tickets using a Nebraska Lottery app.

Winner!

“I’m still in shock,” Rivera said.