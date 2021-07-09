In Council Bluffs, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announces plans to help farmers, ranchers

Another directive asks the USDA to issue new rules on what meat products can bear the “Product of the USA” label, making sure that those meats are not only processed within the U.S., but raised here, too.

Still another order through the Federal Trade Commission seeks to limit the power of farm equipment manufacturers to require producers to use their services for repairs. That would make it easier for farmers to make their own repairs or use local shops.

All are part of a broader administration initiative intended to boost competition across a variety of industries.

“What it's going to do is first and foremost create an opportunity to reverse what's happening today out in the countryside, where producers are having to sell their cattle at a loss only to learn the processors end up taking that cattle and generating profit,” Vilsack said. “The profit ought to go both ways.”

Consolidation has been particularly acute in the beef industry, in which four large meatpacking companies dominate over 80% of the market. That consolidation has limited farmers’ and ranchers’ options for selling their products, given them a shrinking share of the consumer dollar and raised prices for consumers, the administration says.