In one of its hottest years on record, Nebraska involved in three billion-dollar weather disasters

For Nebraska, nothing in this year compares to 2019, when the state sustained $3.4 billion in damages including $2.9 billion from catastrophic flooding in March of that year.

No area of the country can escape the problem of damage related to development in disaster-prone areas. Nebraska has seen that repeatedly with flash-flooding in low-lying areas. Over the years, numerous neighborhoods and communities located in low-lying areas or along streams have been inundated by heavy rains. In August, an unknown number of homes and business in eastern Omaha took on water when torrential rains washed through the city.

Changes in where people live and housing vulnerability were factors, Smith said, “but the 800-pound gorilla in the room is, of course, climate change, because that’s accelerating all of these trends in regards to disaster potential for damage.”

“We’re having these compound cascading events one after another, after another,” Smith said. “A lot of trends are going in the wrong direction.”