Inches of rain fall in mere minutes in parts of southeast Nebraska

Torrential rains caused flash flooding, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska on Thursday night as storms moved through the area.
More than 6 inches of rain fell northwest of Murdock, Nebraska, and at one point, the rainfall was so heavy in Falls City that it measured 0.75 of an inch in 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. Another report by the weather service indicated that 3.5 inches had fallen in about 15 minutes in Otoe County.
In Omaha, the stormy weather prompted a delay of the College World Series.
More rain was expected overnight, adding to worries about flash flooding. It wasn't immediately clear how much damage the storms caused.
Portions of several roadways were reported to be covered by water.
In Omaha, emergency dispatchers received a report about a vehicle fire blamed on lightning.
In southwest Iowa, strong winds knocked over railcars near Interstate 29. And in Nebraska, winds knocked down large trees and power lines in the village of Nemaha, blocking some roads, according to reports to the weather service.
Despite multiple tornado warnings Thursday evening in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, only one tornado was actually reported, and that was in Adams County, Iowa. No damage was reported.
Storm chances continue through Saturday and begin subsiding on Sunday.
For Friday in Omaha, the highest likelihood for rain is in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. But there's at least a 40% chance for rain through Saturday evening.
Highs in the 80s are forecast through late next week.
Thursday was the third night of stormy weather in Nebraska.
Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, high winds caused widespread power outages in eastern Nebraska.
On Tuesday, a hailstorm caused extensive crop damage in northeast Nebraska.
About 12,000 OPPD customers in Omaha and surrounding areas were without power Thursday morning after thunderstorms. By late afternoon, the number was down to about 230, but as storms moved back through, outages had climbed back to about 2,000 as of 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain totals varied widely. Neligh in northeast Nebraska reported 2.47 inches of precipitation between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, Falls City in the southeast corner of the state reported 1.57 inches, Norfolk reported 1.19 inches and Fremont reported .47, according to the National Weather Service.
Lincoln, Wahoo and Nebraska City all reported just over an inch of precipitation. In the Omaha area, the weather service said, Eppley Airfield recorded .57 of an inch of rain, Millard had .60 and Valley posted .36 of an inch.
Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield as the storm moved through, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.
