Inches of rain fall in mere minutes in parts of southeast Nebraska

Torrential rains caused flash flooding, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska on Thursday night as storms moved through the area.

More than 6 inches of rain fell northwest of Murdock, Nebraska, and at one point, the rainfall was so heavy in Falls City that it measured 0.75 of an inch in 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. Another report by the weather service indicated that 3.5 inches had fallen in about 15 minutes in Otoe County.

In Omaha, the stormy weather prompted a delay of the College World Series.

More rain was expected overnight, adding to worries about flash flooding. It wasn't immediately clear how much damage the storms caused.

Portions of several roadways were reported to be covered by water.

In Omaha, emergency dispatchers received a report about a vehicle fire blamed on lightning.

In southwest Iowa, strong winds knocked over railcars near Interstate 29. And in Nebraska, winds knocked down large trees and power lines in the village of Nemaha, blocking some roads, according to reports to the weather service.