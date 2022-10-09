Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked.

Golf-ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.

Nebraska has long been among the top five states in the nation for the number of hailstorms. This year has been no different, with baseball-sized hail in the Beatrice area, back-to-back hailstorms in the Kearney and widespread flattening of crops.

Nationally, the price tag of those storms is climbing as hailstorms occur in more populous areas of the country, triggering a call for more research into the phenomenon and more resilient construction.

What used to be a cost of $10 billion year for hail damage can now approach $20 billion, said Ian Giammanco of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

"I don't think a lot of people realize how much damage hailstorms cause," he said. "Our built environment was not designed to deal with hail, that's why our losses continue to grow."

Research indicates that the nature of hailstorms is changing, too — they are dropping larger stones and fewer smaller ones. Scientists say climate change may be a factor.

Following a recent two-day workshop on North American hailstorms, weather researchers and representatives of the insurance industry said it's time to let go of the idea that society is helpless in the face of hail damage. The workshop was held in September at the National Center for Atmospheric Research near Boulder, Colorado.

Work is underway to launch the first field study of hail in 40 years. The project has received some seed funding and is awaiting final approval by the National Science Foundation. Among the universities that would participate are the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and academic institutions located in neighboring states. They're all part of "Hail Alley," generally a swath of the Great Plains east of the Rocky Mountains.

By bringing science and engineering to the table, hail damage can be lessened even as storms spread, Giammanco said. Fort Collins, Colorado, took the lead in 2019, he said, by becoming the only major city in the nation to include hail resilience in its building codes.

"It's a race to get better materials on homes, it's a race to get better forecasting to reduce damage, Giammanco said. "Right now, the sprawl of development is winning, along with the storms themselves."

Omaha-area residents have quick responses when asked about the June storm.

"Insane." "Crazy." "Awful, really."

Rob Walters was within minutes of arriving home near 45th and Center Streets when the hail struck.

"It was crazy," he said. "It was like someone dumped a bucket full of water and golf balls all over Omaha."

The roof on Walters' home has been replaced. Damage to the soffit, siding and windows is being taken care of, he said.

Multiply Walters' experience by thousands and a picture emerges of the immense amount of work and cost caused by hailstorms.

Signs from multiple roofing companies dot metro-area yards.

Bobby McKinnis of McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal and Mike Mills of Pyramid Roofing said the storm has kept their companies busy. In a roller-coaster business, they say, the months since June have been blur.

McKinnis said the storm brought out a raft of roofing companies, another reminder that it's wise to check a company's background. Homeowners may need follow-up work, so it's important to know their contractor will still be around. He also encouraged homeowners to check with the Better Business Bureau.

"There are a lot of good roofing companies out there," he said. "The bad ones can give the good ones a bad name. I would want people to do their own due diligence and to make the right decision."

Building codes nationally and locally don't require hail- resistant material, but do require that homes be able to withstand strong winds. Hail-resistant roofing is available, and while it adds costs, some insurance companies will reduce rates for homes with more robust roofing.

Mills estimated that resistant roofing adds about 25% to 30% to the cost, and he cautioned that they aren't hail-proof.

"They can still get hailed out," Mills said.

Like roofing companies, insurance companies have seen an increase in hail claims in Nebraska this year.

American Family Insurance has received about 7,500 claims in Nebraska as of late September, according to spokeswoman Erin Johansen. Of those, 58% were from the Omaha metro.

That's up from 1,300 the year before and a little more than 2,000 in 2020. Prior to this year, the last big year was 2019, Johansen said. In about the first nine months of that year, American Family processed 6,700 claims in Nebraska, with 45% of those in the Omaha area.

The proposed field study — dubbed ICE CHIP, for In-Situ Collaborative Experiment for the Collection of Hail in the Plains — would occur in 2024 and 2025 if funding is approved and all happens according to schedule. A better scientific understanding of hailstorms could help with forecasting and thus reduce some damage, especially to vehicles. Researchers also hope the study will lead to analytics that help farmers more quickly make better decisions following hailstorms, including whether to replant or let fields rebound.

With hailstorms now occurring more frequently outside of "Hail Alley," damage can be up even when the number of storms is down. Last year was a good example, according to Verisk, an insurance rating bureau that focuses on risk analytics. Fewer hailstorms occurred in 2021, compared to the year before, but damage was up about 10%. Claims from 2021 hail damage topped $16.5 billion, according to Verisk.

Nebraska didn't rank among the top 10 states for amount of damage, but did lead the nation last year in percentage of properties in the path of hail — more than 20%.

For now, it appears that the number of storms with small hail is decreasing, while the size of hailstones in storms is growing, said Andrew Heymsfield, a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Climate change could be playing a role. Heymsfield said small hail may be melting away as the atmosphere warms. Big stones may be growing larger as global warming adds energy and moisture to the atmosphere.