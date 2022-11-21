 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianola man seriously injured while hunting

  • Updated
An Indianola man was seriously injured over the weekend while deer hunting in Red Willow County, state officials said.

The 20-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.

This is the fourth hunting accident reported in 2022 and the third in three days, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. In comparison, eight hunting accidents resulting in personal injury were reported in 2021 and five incidents were reported in 2020.

The November firearm deer season closed Sunday.

The Game and Parks Commission says people should treat every firearm as if it is loaded; always point the muzzle of their firearm in a safe direction; be sure of the target — what is in front of it and what is beyond it; and keep their finger outside of the trigger guard until they are ready to fire.

Since the introduction of mandatory hunter education and hunter orange requirements in Nebraska, annual hunting accidents have decreased by over 70%.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

