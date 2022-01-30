Injured eagles and owls — and even a turkey vulture — find care at rehab center in Elmwood

Staff from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lincoln Children’s Zoo, as well as volunteer veterinarians like Gordon, provide care for the birds.

Dr. Christina Ploog from Henry Doorly said they’ve been working with the rehabilitation center for more than 10 years, providing physical exams, radiographs, wound management and fracture repairs.

“Our team enjoys supporting Betsy’s efforts in providing outstanding care to injured raptors, and we are always thrilled to hear that a patient has been returned to its natural habitat,” she said. “These opportunities allow our veterinary staff to give back to the community and to the ecosystem we care so much about. It is an amazing feeling to know that you helped an injured bird be released back into the wild.”

Finch hasn’t slowed down despite turning 75 this week. She knows she needs to develop a plan that keeps a steady supply of funds coming in to feed and care for the birds as well as finding an eventual replacement. As much as she loves it, she doesn’t want to be doing this when she’s 90.

“We had so many birds this year I haven’t been able to work on any of that,” she said.