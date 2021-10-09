Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Omaha hospital

An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 died Friday, marking the second death of a COVID-positive inmate in less than a week.

The inmate died at an Omaha hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, which said it was withholding the inmate's name in order to protect his family and medical privacy.

He was in his 30s and sentenced on a charge of first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County, according to a press release.

The inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 but an exact cause of death had yet to be undetermined. Corrections noted that he had underlying medical conditions.

Friday's announcement came just days after Corrections said an inmate in his 40s died at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate, who was serving a sentence on charges out of Lancaster County, had tested positive for COVID-19.

A grand jury will conduct investigations into the two deaths, as is required any time an inmate dies in custody.