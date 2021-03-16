Interstate 80 at Nebraska-Wyoming border remains closed to westbound traffic

Wyoming’s Department of Transportation said Wednesday that Interstate 80's eastbound lanes into Nebraska are open but the road is still closed to westbound traffic for snow removal operations.

The Wyoming 511 travel information website said westbound travel remained closed Wednesday at 12 a.m. MDT. Officials estimated the road would reopen by 9 a.m. MDT.

Officials closed I-80 Sunday because of a record-breaking storm that dropped a foot to almost 3 feet of snow on either side of the Nebraska-Wyoming border. In Nebraska, I-80 westbound is closed from the I-80/I-76 junction near Big Springs.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is along I-80, recorded 30.8 inches of snow. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a spot south of Gering reported 19 inches of snow.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation sent plow crews to Wyoming to help clear the Interstate leading into Cheyenne, said Jeni Campana, a spokeswoman.

But I-80 is just part of the problem, she said. Interstate 25, which links such major cities as Cheyenne and Denver, needs to be cleared to allow for a smooth flow of traffic.