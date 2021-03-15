Interstate 80 closure extended to Tuesday night; record rains fall in Omaha, Lincoln

I-80 closed to westbound traffic at Grand Island at noon on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The closure for westbound traffic continues to move east as places to park, especially for semitrailer trucks, fill up.

"Eastbound I-80 is open all the way from Big Springs, Nebraska, but the problem is the Wyoming border is closed to westbound travel and you can only go about 40 miles (on Interstate 76) into Colorado," said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol. "There's no place to park anymore in Kearney, so the DOT has closed I-80 at Grand Island."

Though the snow had stopped falling, the opening of westbound I-80 in Nebraska will depend on when the snow is cleared in Colorado and Wyoming, roads officials said. Many other roadways remained closed in northwest Nebraska, including U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 20.

The storm dumped snow by the foot in Wyoming and Colorado. Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver both reported over 2 feet of snow falling by 6 p.m. Sunday.

In Nebraska, 19 inches of snow was reported just south of Gering while Valentine reported 10.6 inches. Other reports from the National Weather Service in North Platte included 8 inches of snow at Atkinson and 5 inches at O'Neill.