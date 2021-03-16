 Skip to main content
Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens to traffic in both directions
Wyoming’s Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that Interstate 80 has reopened in both directions. 

Officials closed I-80 Sunday because of a record-breaking storm that dropped a foot to almost 3 feet of snow on either side of the Nebraska-Wyoming border. The Nebraska Department of Transportation sent plow crews to Wyoming to help clear the Interstate leading into Cheyenne, Jeni Campana, a spokeswoman, said Tuesday.  

Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is along I-80, recorded 30.8 inches of snow. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a spot south of Gering reported 19 inches of snow.

But I-80 is just part of the problem, she said. Interstate 25, which links such major cities as Cheyenne and Denver, needs to be cleared to allow for a smooth flow of traffic.

Nebraska communities along I-80 filled with semis and other vehicles Monday as a blizzard-induced closure of westbound Interstate 80 continued into its third night. Monday evening, westbound I-80 reopened to those traveling no farther west than the I-80 split with Interstate 76.

