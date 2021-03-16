Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens to traffic in both directions

Wyoming’s Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that Interstate 80 has reopened in both directions.

Officials closed I-80 Sunday because of a record-breaking storm that dropped a foot to almost 3 feet of snow on either side of the Nebraska-Wyoming border. The Nebraska Department of Transportation sent plow crews to Wyoming to help clear the Interstate leading into Cheyenne, Jeni Campana, a spokeswoman, said Tuesday.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is along I-80, recorded 30.8 inches of snow. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a spot south of Gering reported 19 inches of snow.

But I-80 is just part of the problem, she said. Interstate 25, which links such major cities as Cheyenne and Denver, needs to be cleared to allow for a smooth flow of traffic.

Nebraska communities along I-80 filled with semis and other vehicles Monday as a blizzard-induced closure of westbound Interstate 80 continued into its third night. Monday evening, westbound I-80 reopened to those traveling no farther west than the I-80 split with Interstate 76.

