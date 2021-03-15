Interstate 80 remains closed at Kearney after blizzard; record rains recorded in Omaha, Lincoln

A winter storm that closed western Nebraska roadways Sunday from Kearney to the Wyoming border also produced some of the wettest days in March history for eastern Nebraska.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at a succession of Nebraska cities as first one then another community overflowed with stranded travelers. I-80 remained closed Monday morning at Kearney, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The opening of westbound I-80 in Nebraska will depend on when the snow is cleared in the Panhandle and Wyoming, roads officials said. Many roadways remained closed in northwest Nebraska, including U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 20.

Omaha and Lincoln recorded their wettest March days ever, said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. All the rain caused the weather service to issue flood warnings, especially in lowland areas.

Omaha recorded 2.58 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield on Sunday. That was more than the previous rainiest day of March, when 2.44 inches fell in the city on March 27, 2004.

"It was pretty wild because, over a 29-hour period, Omaha had 3.04 inches of rain," Nicolaisen said. "That's enough to give Omaha its wettest week ever for March."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}