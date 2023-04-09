Three construction projects begin this week that will affect nighttime travelers on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Weather permitting, the ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 75 to westbound I-80 in Omaha will be closed Monday and Tuesday nights, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning for bridge maintenance, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Expect lane restrictions between Phillips and Giltner beginning Monday for the duration of a construction project to regrade and resurface the road, repair bridges, and replace culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. and will continue through November.

Also beginning Monday, lane closures also are expected between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits as NDOT resumes a project that began last year to install guardrails in the median. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

Photos: 1980 Grand Island tornadoes