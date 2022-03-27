Investigation finds part failure led to B-2 nuke bomber's landing-gear collapse

Aged landing-gear springs caused a B-2A stealth bomber to skid off the runway during a midnight landing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 14, causing at least $10.1 million worth of damage, an Air Force investigation has concluded.

Built in 1989 and designed to be nearly invisible to radar, the bat-winged jet from Whiteman’s 509th Bomb Wing can carry nuclear gravity bombs for U.S. Strategic Command, based at Offutt Air Force Base.

The aircraft, named “Spirit of Georgia,” was nearly four hours into a training flight — its third of the day — when the pilot declared an emergency due to a hydraulic leak at 12:16 a.m., just before landing on Whiteman’s single runway.

The plane touched down three minutes later and, within moments, the left landing gear collapsed into the wheel well. With its left wing and rudder dragging on the pavement, the pilot struggled to keep it on the runway.

At low speed, the B-2A pivoted onto the grassy infield and skidded for 140 feet to a halt. The plane did not catch fire, and the two pilots evacuated without injury. The airfield, 60 miles southeast of Kansas City, was closed for several days.

The Abbreviated Air Accident Board, headed by an Air Force colonel, blamed the incident on the failure of a pair of heavy springs attached to a hinged “lock link” that is supposed to lock in place when the landing gear are lowered.

As a result, the link buckled when the plane touched down. The landing gear under the left wing collapsed, while the right landing gear and nose gear stayed extended as normal.

The board found the springs had not been replaced for at least 10 years, and may have never been replaced since the aircraft was delivered in 1990.

Since 2018, a new policy required that the springs be replaced when B-2As underwent major overhauls. But the “Spirit of Georgia” had not gone through such an overhaul in that time.

The board also listed the failure of a coupling in a hydraulic line — which caused most of the hydraulic fluid in two of four hydraulic systems to quickly leak out — as “substantially contributing” to the mishap.

The B-2A is the world’s most expensive aircraft, reportedly priced at $2 billion each in current-year dollars.

A StratCom spokeswoman said the plane is “able to penetrate denied environments while employing a wide variety of munitions against high-value strategic targets.”

They are also costly to maintain. The Air Force spends about $18 million per aircraft on maintenance each year, according to a 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office.

Still, the B-2 fleet met its target “mission-capable” goal (the percentage of total time when the aircraft can fly and perform at least one mission) in only three of nine years between 2011 and 2019.

Only 20 of the aircraft were ever produced. One, the "Spirit of Kansas," crashed and burned on takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in 2008. (The crew ejected safely.) A second, the "Spirit of Washington," caught fire on the ground in Guam in 2010, but it was repaired and returned to service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.