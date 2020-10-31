Investigation launched into alleged mismanagement of Omaha-area child welfare contractor

LINCOLN — The Kansas-based contractor overseeing child abuse and neglect cases in the Omaha area has launched an investigation into allegations of mismanagement within the organization.

Officials with St. Francis Ministries said Friday there have been no allegations of improprieties involving any children or families in care.

But the private nonprofit agency has named chief of staff Bill Clark to serve as interim president and CEO. A spokeswoman cited the ongoing investigation in declining to comment about the status of the Rev. Robert Smith, who has been president and CEO of the agency.

“The entire Saint Francis team remains committed to caring for the children and families we serve,” Morgan Rothenberger said in a statement. “Saint Francis has, for 75 years, always placed the vulnerable and at-risk people we care for at the forefront of all we do. We have complete confidence in our employees to maintain the high level of care that we have always provided.”

Nebraska child welfare officials said they were notified of the investigation, which was based on a whistleblower complaint, on Wednesday.