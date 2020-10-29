 Skip to main content
Investigators: Propane leak in house in Filley, Nebraska, caused fire that killed 20-year-old
Investigators: Propane leak in house in Filley, Nebraska, caused fire that killed 20-year-old

Investigators in the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that a propane leak in a house in Filley, Nebraska, was the cause of a fire that killed a 20-year-old Beatrice woman.

Preliminary autopsy results found that Courtney Knepp died early Saturday of smoke inhalation. Jayden Maguire, 21, and Tyler Reed, 20, both of Filley, were injured in the fire. They remain at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, were last listed in critical condition.

The Fire Marshal's Office said Saturday that two people in the house got out and were flown to St. Elizabeth, but first responders pronounced the third occupant dead at the scene. 

At least six fire agencies responded, including Filley and Beatrice.

The initial reports of the fire were made about midnight.

