Investigators think David City man killed woman before killing himself

Two adults have been found dead in a home in David City, and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to check on the welfare of people living in a house in the 1100 block of North 4th Street in David City, the patrol said Saturday.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office asked the patrol to investigate. The people who were found dead were identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34. Both were found with gunshot wounds.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators think Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself.

Diaz had a protection order against Palmero.

The investigation is continuing. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has assisted with the investigation.

David City is about 75 miles west of Omaha.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

